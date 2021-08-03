Ayanda Ncwane reaches out to Connie Ferguson following Shona’s death

Johannesburg – Following the tragic death of beloved actor, Shona Ferguson, Real Housewives of Durban star, Ayanda Ncwane, has reached out and shared a message to Shona’s wife, Connie.

In an Instagram post, Ncwane, said, “Dear @connie_ferguson nobody and nothing is going to be said to you today that will make sense. The numbness, the death of your inner self, your world coming to a stand still, your heart tearing up into pieces. Begging him to come back to life…… Ohhh Sisi the only thing I wanna do is to squeeze you sooo tight and let you screeeeeam so loud!!!!”

Sunday World reported last month that Ncwane would be quitting the hit show Real Housewives of Durban.

She decided to walk away from the show because it was damaging her brand and her late hubby’s legacy.

Ncwane, is the widow of multi-award-winning gospel sensation Sifiso Ncwane.

