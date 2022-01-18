Award winning promoter takers over Africa

Johannesburg- Mzansi award-winning promoter Junior Lavie is set to take over Africa with his events in 2022.

The Durban based promoter has been hosting and promoting some of the world’s heavyweight events by the likes of Migos, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown concerts with his crazy marketing tactics in the Banana City, and has paved a way for the likes of Nasty C, Junior Da Rocka, Lucasrap to name a few is also and currently behind the success of Nasty’s IvySonTour and Blxkie’s B4 Now Concerts in KZN.

Speaking to Sunday World, the energetic Lavie said he is ready to be one of the best promoters on the continent.

“It took me over a decade to get where I am and have rubbed shoulders with the greats in this world and to be invited by them and understand the industry at large.”

“I haven’t reached my goal to where I’m heading but patience is a virtue and really paying off bits by bits, what is evident is the people I paved my way to”, he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JuniorLavie (@junior_lavie)

A few years ago Lavie scooped The Best Promoter at the Hip Hop Awards for two consecutive years which cemented his name in the entertainment industry, Lavie has hosted events across the SADC region and all the provinces.

“I’m indebted to the people who gave me tough love when I first started venturing into this industry but through that love.

“I’m still here and going strong and attracting different sectors in this business, today ‘Junior Lavie Events World’ is the force to be reckoned with in the continent as my expertise has proved it”, said Lavie.

Last week Lavie hosted ‘Mfanaka Gogo’s birthday party in Durban, which was a great success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JuniorLavie (@junior_lavie)

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author