Auditor General releases national, provincial and SOEs audit outcomes

Johannesburg – Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke had tabled her reports into the national and provincial governments and said there is improvement in the audit effects for national and provincial government departments and SOEs since the end of the financial year in March.

Maluleke spoke about this improvement during the joint sitting of Parliament’s standing committees on the auditor-general and public accounts on Wednesday, where she had stated that in a total of 425 auditees there were 115 clean audits across national and provincial departments and entities, and she said that “this was a continued trend of improvements.”

She mentioned that even though there were improvements on accountability and good governance, there was still a problem with irregular expenditure from departments and entities of more than R166 billion, which she said a lot more needs to be done to deal with.

Through her job, the auditor-general has also begun the process of implementing the Public Audit Act that would give her powers to deal harshly with the officials who are implicated in unlawful activities, such as rampant corruption.

For more business news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author