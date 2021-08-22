Attend Sunday World’s Heroic Women webinar on Monday

Johannesburg – Tomorrow morning, Sunday World will honour heroic South African women when it holds a webinar to salute women who positively bring change in the country.

The stories of these remarkable women are contained in a special supplement in today’s paper.

As you will read, dear reader, you will no doubt agree that South African women are making impressive strides in various fields despite patriarchal limitations.

They are pathfinders who deserve to be celebrated and supported.

Make sure you register to join the Heroic Women virtual event that will feature academic and development economist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko as a keynote speaker.

She will also moderate a dynamic panel made up of Sefa business executive Tumi Sefolo, veteran businesswoman Buhle Mthethwa, up-and-coming entrepreneur and public speaker Liz Letsoalo and Tessa Dooms, a youth development specialist and Kagiso Trust board member.

The event’s theme is “Chasing Women’s Destinies. Enhancing Our Nation’s Future”.

To register for the webinar, click here.

