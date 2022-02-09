Athol Trollip joins ActionSA

Johannesburg- Athol Trollip, the former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal chairperson, has officially joined ActionSA.

The senior politician is the latest high-profile DA member to join Herman Mashaba’s party as it charts a path towards the 2024 general elections.

ActionSA made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel Port Elizabeth in Gqeberha.

Mashaba said Trollip’s affiliation forms part of a key component of ActionSA’s development and the deepening of its leadership pool.

“Today signals ActionSA’s expansion into the Eastern Cape. This is the beginning of Project 2024 in a province that is desperate for something new,” he said.

Social Media was abuzz after ActionSA announced it will be adding another high-profile member on Wednesday.

On Monday, 24 January 2022, the party also welcomed former DA Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi as a new addition.

Taking it to Twitter, Mashaba threw in a little gift for those who could guess the name of its latest addition.

“I am giving away 20 custom-made ActionSA T-shirts to the first 20 people that can guess who is joining ActionSA on Wednesday, and what province do they come from? The shirt will include your name on the back,” he tweeted.

Trollip was the name most guessed, although others hoped it would be Mmusi Maimane, Mbali Ntuli, or Phumzile Van Damme.

Trollip served as the Federal Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance from 2015 to 2019 and the Executive Mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, serving from 2016 until he was unseated in a vote of no confidence in 2018.

Trollip has served as a member of the National Assembly and as a member of the Provincial Legislature of the Eastern Cape Province.

He served as Parliamentary Leader of the opposition party between 2009 and 2011.

He was the provincial leader of the DA in the Eastern Cape from 2002 until he was replaced on 6 May 2017 by Nqaba Bhanga.

Trollip left the opposition party in 2019 shortly after leader Mmusi Maimane resigned.

In his speech in Gqeberha, Trollip said there is a political fire burning inside his stomach. He explained that he felt the fire needed to be put out as soon as Mashaba approached him.

“We speak with confidence when we say that the news of this individual is of national political consequence,” the party said.

The day has arrived! Today, we unveil our newest member in the heart of the Eastern Cape. 🇿🇦💚 Please join us from 11h00:https://t.co/O9S3PZ0L2L — ActionSA (@Action4SA) February 9, 2022

Today signals ActionSA's expansion into the Eastern Cape. This is the beginning of Project 2024 in a province that is desperate for something new. Please join us from 11h00 – You don't want to miss this!https://t.co/poTQqL23ds — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 9, 2022

