Archbishop Tutu to be cremated

Johannesburg- Archbishop Desmond Tutu is being laid to his final resting place today, in Cape Town.

The service is being held at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

The funeral will be led by the Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba.

Tutu will be cremated and his ashes interred beneath the floor of St George’s behind the cathedral pulpit.

The funeral was designated as a special one by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver a eulogy for the late Tutu.

