REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Archbishop Tutu to be cremated

By Anelisa Sibanda
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 7: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on October 7, 2011 in Cape Town, South Africa during his 80th birthday festivities at the Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nasief Manie)

Johannesburg- Archbishop Desmond Tutu is being laid to his final resting place today, in Cape Town.

The service is being held at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

The funeral will be led by the Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba.

Tutu will be cremated and his ashes interred beneath the floor of St George’s behind the cathedral pulpit.

The funeral was designated as a special one by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver a eulogy for the late Tutu.

Also read: Archbishop Tutu to be buried on New Year&#8217;s

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes