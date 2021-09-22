Application to recuse Downer postponed to October

Johannesburg- The former president’s application from his defence team that the leading prosecutor in his trial, advocate Billy Downer, to step down, has been postponed to October.

This is after Zuma’s defence team led by Advocate Dali Mpofu said, Advocate Downer is dependent and impartial to handle the trial.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Downer and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is unethical.

“The leaking of medical records of the former president made him feel strongly about this application of recusal and has ordered his defence team to open a criminal case against Downer and them, that is if President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investigation doesn’t materialize,” he said after the court ruled that the application is postponed.

Zuma is jointly accused with French arms firm Thales, and is facing 18 charges that include fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and corruption.

Speaking on behalf of the NPA, Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said they dispute the accusations that suggest that, advocate Downer leaked the medical records to the media.

“Mr Downer is a prosecutor of integrity. He maintained the confidentiality of all documentation that went through him. So in essence we will vigorously oppose the application,” Mhaga concluded.

