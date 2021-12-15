Angry Soweto residents barricades busy highway over electricity disconnections

Johannesburg – It’s been weeks since the angry community of Diepkloof in Soweto has intensified in the streets demonstrating their concerns over the power cut in their area.

Around 700 customers in Diepkloof Zone 3, had their electricity disconnected after Eskom announced that residents have to pay a re-connection fee of R6 000 per household before electricity can be restored.

Angry Soweto residents strongly emphasised that they will not pay the “unrealistic R6 000 Eskom fine” until the power utility initiates an investigation into its alleged contractors that installed illegal power meters.

From early hours in the morning, the ever-busy Soweto Highway had rocks and traffic lights have been destroyed following the protest.

⚠️ ALERT Soweto Highway in Diepkloof Zone 3 is closed off to traffic btw Eben Cuyler & Immink Dr due to ongoing electricity outage protests. #JMPD officers are on scene & motorists are advised to avoid & to use alternative routes. #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/QeDE9ucIlf — Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) December 15, 2021

The ANC ward councillor in ward 29 Brenda Dammie, described as a misconception the narrative that residents of the township do not want to pay for electricity.

Dammie said none of the residents is asking for free electricity.

“Our people in Soweto are ready to pay and Eskom must come on board and discuss with the people.

“Nobody says they don’t want to pay, nobody says they want to use electricity without paying,” addressed Dammie.

The power utility said it has lost R96-million in revenue in Diepkloof, Soweto alone.

