Anele Mdoda triggered by viral V class video

Johannesburg- A video of two females being chased out of a Mercedes-Benz V class went viral on social media this past week.

Radio personality, Anele Mdoda, took to Twitter to explain how this video has made her feel.

She stated that the video reminds her of a man she once dated, who would yell “get the f**k out of my house every time they had an argument in the relationship.”

“That V-class video is triggering to me because I dated a man who would tell me to ‘get the f*ck out of my house every time we disagreed or fought. It did not matter how much money I had or how I basically looked after the home., that is what I was reduced to. Just be kind guys,” read the tweet.

Mdoda also wrote that one time he said that and that was the end of their relationship and she never looked back.

View Anele’s tweets about the matter below:

That V-class video is triggering to me because I dated a man who would tell me to “ get the fuck out of MY house “ EVERYTIME we disagreed or fought. It did not matter how much money I had or how I basically looked after the home… that is what I was reduced to.Just be kind guys. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 24, 2021

And one day… “ he said get the fuck out my house “ and I did. The end 😊 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 24, 2021

point is RE:V-Class.I didn’t ask myself to move in and I don’t think that lady invited herself into the car. Not saying girl was not wrong nor am I saying I was innocent in my fights with my ex but when the good times run out,it’s a good time to rely on ur manners, if u have any — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 24, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

To read more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author