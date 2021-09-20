Anele Mdoda to co-host Miss SA 2021 pageant finale

Johannesburg- Former Miss South Africa judge Anele Mdoda will be co-hosting the Miss SA 2021 pageant finale.

Anele who is a TV and radio personality is no stranger to the Miss SA platform, but this year she will be on stage giving the inside scoop to the audience.

Anele has encouraged television and online viewers to stay tuned to see who will be crowned as the next queen.

“Your hosts for @official_misssa this year – Anele and Nico !!! Cannot wait to be on stage with all the hopefuls as we usher in a new queen,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma