News

Anele Mdoda called out for ‘skinny shaming’

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg – Radio and television personality, Anele Mdoda, was trending once again on Twitter for body shaming skinny people.

She’s often trending for controversial topics such as saying that the American singer, Kelly Rowland is not beautiful. After going after Kelly, American Twitter body shamed her and Pearl Thusi came to her defence.

Many people were not impressed by Anele’s tweet where she posted a picture that said, “the chubbier the girl, the more peaceful she is. These skeletons are very rude.” She added that there is no security company for skinny people but there is one for chubby people called Chubb.

 

In the comments section, some commented on whether as part of the Miss South Africa judges panel, this kind of behaviour is acceptable and that this might ruin her reputation. Although there were found it as a joke and did not take seriously as others did.

Others found it offensive that she can freely skinny shame others especially as a public figure.

 

Social Media influencer and photographer, Lesego Legobane, known as Thickleyonce has been called out for body shaming others and deflecting her insecurities on others and making fun of skinny women.

Despite, that she is always advocating for body positivity and continues to embrace her body despite the hate that she receives.

