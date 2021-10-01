Anele Mdoda called out for ‘skinny shaming’

Johannesburg – Radio and television personality, Anele Mdoda, was trending once again on Twitter for body shaming skinny people.

She’s often trending for controversial topics such as saying that the American singer, Kelly Rowland is not beautiful. After going after Kelly, American Twitter body shamed her and Pearl Thusi came to her defence.

Many people were not impressed by Anele’s tweet where she posted a picture that said, “the chubbier the girl, the more peaceful she is. These skeletons are very rude.” She added that there is no security company for skinny people but there is one for chubby people called Chubb.

So this thing with Anele has gone straight to body shaming. Intense.

I thought there was a universal agreement that we’d all outgrown that. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) September 17, 2021

https://mobile.twitter.com/Anele/status/1443584977287798793

In the comments section, some commented on whether as part of the Miss South Africa judges panel, this kind of behaviour is acceptable and that this might ruin her reputation. Although there were found it as a joke and did not take seriously as others did.

Body shaming people is not funny.I feel like this statement coming from a judge of the biggest pageant in South Africa is unacceptable and if organizers and sponsors of the pageant don't do anything about it they would be failing young girls who watch and take inspiration from it — Lelo (@Lelo_Jay) October 1, 2021

Others found it offensive that she can freely skinny shame others especially as a public figure.

You love the attention and the thrill that comes with being dragged, it feeds your ego so much. By the time you awaken to this, you’d be labelled as a mean person and have a lot to unlearn when you can consciously choose to be a decent person everyday. O sele wena. https://t.co/o3LqHI0m8X — Pholoso (@PholosoM_) September 30, 2021

Social Media influencer and photographer, Lesego Legobane, known as Thickleyonce has been called out for body shaming others and deflecting her insecurities on others and making fun of skinny women.

Despite, that she is always advocating for body positivity and continues to embrace her body despite the hate that she receives.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news inSouth Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda