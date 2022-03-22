Andy Ruiz Jr vs Derek Chisora clash in the making

Scott Gilfoid

Dereck Chisora ​​could soon feature in a big fight against former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Eddie Hearn says he has made an official offer to Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), Ruiz’s management, to face Chisora, reports James R Falcone on the website notyetonline.com on Monday.

According to Hearn, PBC wants a bigger offer before they can entertain the idea of ​​getting into the fight. Ruiz Jr (33-2, 22 KOs) has not fought since May 2021, having recently undergone knee surgery.

A fight against 38-year-old Chisora ​​(32-12, 23 KOs) would be another improvement for Ruiz, whose career has fallen into a disappointing bite since losing his three heavyweight titles to Anthony Joshua in their December 2019 rematch.

Ruiz, 32, shows little ambition and has only fought once in the last three years, working towards an unimpressive 12-round unanimous decision over the 40-year-old Chris Arreola the previous year in May.

The fight was shockingly posted on FOX PPV despite both Ruiz and Arreola losing. Arreola dropped Ruiz in the second round and had him badly injured, looking nothing like the fighter who defeated an undefeated Joshua in 2019.

“When’s Chisora ​​next? I want to make Chisora ​​against Andy Ruiz Jr,” Hearn told TalkSport. “I made PBC an offer for that fight on Friday. They want more money, understood.

“But I want to make Chisora ​​vs Ruiz, that’s a great fight.” – notyetonline.com

