ANCYL wants lion’s share of municipals’ cake

Durban – While the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has completed its selection for mayoral candidates for various municipalities in the province, the big headache for the governing party is appeasing its youth wing, which has made it known that it will not accept golden oldies in municipal councils.

The young lions want young blood to occupy the higher echelons of power in municipal councils.

The liberation movement, which is already on the back foot after losing its majority in some of the party’s strongholds and now in the few councils that the party controls, must accede to the demands of the ANC Youth League.

The KwaZulu-Natal youth league provincial congress preparatory committee (PCPC), charged with preparing for the league’s elective conference, has submitted its preferred candidates to the interviewing panel headed by veteran Derek Hanekom.

Sunday World understands that the stance by the youth league was ignited by the events at uMngeni local municipality, which is now under the DA.

The DA this week appointed 30-year-old Chris Pappas as mayor. His deputy is 26-year-old Sandile Mnikathi.

“We believe that we are winning on that matter because young people were part of the candidates being interviewed for mayoral positions,” Mafika Mndebele, PCPC coordinator told Sunday World.

He said in KwaZulu-Natal, part of non-negotiables included that at least three positions of mayors across the province’s 54 municipalities must be occupied by a person younger than 35. “In Majuba district municipality, we are pushing for Phumzile Mgcina as mayor. We have also submitted the name of Rueben Molelekoa to become Newcastle mayor,” he said.

“Some of the positions we are canvassing for are council speakers, we want them to be filled by young people.”

In eThekwini, the youth wing has submitted its former provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo for the position of speaker.

Faced with electoral decline coupled with poor management and oversight capabilities in municipalities under its control, the ANC took a hardline this time around introducing new rules for party members vying for mayoral positions. Among the criteria is that those who are deployed as mayors must have at least a three-year post-matric qualification.

The ANC Women’s League in the province said it was also pushing for women to be appointed as mayors and speakers. “We have submitted a list of capable women … for consideration,” said Nonhlanhla Gabela, KwaZulu-Natal women’s league secretary.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha