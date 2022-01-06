REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

ANCWL Lillian Ngoyi Lecture called off

By Nompilo Zulu
President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead ANC's 110 anniversary celebration in Limpopo. Picture: Twitter @MyANC

Johannesburg – Due to apparent non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations, the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) Lillian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture has been cancelled.

ANC party president Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the Memorial Lecture at the Peter Mokaba region, Lebowakgomo Civic Centre, as part of the ANC 110th birthday celebrations.

The president and Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha were escorted out of the building where the lecture was taking place.

ANCWL says this was the right call.

 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes