News

ANCWL backs Makhadzi on cyber body shaming

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has backed up South African artist Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, known professionally as Makhadzi.

This follows a plea the singer made to online bullies on Facebook to stop humiliating her.

Earlier this week the singer was body-shamed from an image of her inner dark thighs posted by a photographer in Malawi.

Makhadzi posted the plea on Facebook apologising to her fans for the photograph.

 

Her fans and many other South African condemned the photographer’s behaviour stating that she did not have to apologise, as she is beautiful as she is.

Amongst these empathetic individuals is the ANCWL who proclaimed that they support the singer.

A tweep probed the entity’s approach to this matter. Asking why they are not condemning the perpetrator directly.

The ANCWL responded by saying that they support the singer in whatever decision she makes.

