‘Ancestors part of our African heritage’

Johannesburg – Celebrities who have embraced their ancestral calling have been labelled fake and accused of making traditional healing fashionable, but well-known South African stars say their fellow compatriots must decolonise the knowledge they have on traditional spiritual healers because ancestors are part of African heritage.

Former TV and radio presenter-turned government spokesperson, Masechaba Khumalo, says more people are discovering their spiritual side.

Khumalo, the spokesperson for the minister of sports, arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, said instead of crucifying those who honour their calling, Africans should rather

celebrate “our homecoming”.

Khumalo is one of a growing number of celebrities who have answered the call to be a traditional healer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masechaba Khumalo (@masechabandlovu)

She joins Letoya Makhene-Pulumo and Gigi Lamayne, who have embraced their calling.

“There’s not enough information out there about how people can heal themselves and that is the conversation we should be having, how to heal your own life.

You don’t need a traditional healer, you don’t need a prophet.

You literally need to learn how to tap into your own intuition so that you are guided by your angels and your ancestors,” said Khumalo, noting that her teachings are different from most healers because they introduce the idea that every person has a path connecting them directly with their ancestors and they do not need a mediator to communicate with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letoya Makhene-Pulumo (@letoyamakhenep)

“Anybody that comes into your life and tells you that you need them to heal is lying to you because a legitimate traditional healer is guided by your ancestors.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach.”

The former Metro FM presenter said if more people were less afraid or better educated on the spiritual world there would be more people with personal power and understanding that spiritual healing is tailor-made for whoever is seeking help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi LaMayne (@gigi_lamayne)

Makhene-Pulumo, known as the feisty Tshidi Moroka on Generations: The Legacy, said she knew about her calling in her late teen years and did not even think about what it would mean for her career because she struggled with long, unexplained illness.

“People need to stop making their own assumptions about our work and just let the universe guide us through our own process, which we have come to trust,” she said.

She said juggling her career with spiritual consultations was not challenging, especially with her wife around.

She runs consultations during weekends and production breaks or when she is not on call.

She recently introduced online consultations.

“I was one of those sceptics who only wanted the traditional way of doing things, but Covid-19 happened and people still needed me, so I meditated on the possibility of online consultations.

I was so nervous with my first online consultation, but it was such a beautiful experience,” said the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letoya Makhene-Pulumo (@letoyamakhenep)

Rapper Gigi Lamayne, real name Gabriella Manney, also agreed that the busy entertainment life did not take away or disturb her spiritual being, though she had faced challenges juggling the two busy lives before.

She preferred separating them.

She felt it essential for people to realise that heritage did not only mean celebrating tribes through clothes and food enjoyed on a specific day, but to also notice that with all those – there was an African spirit that has been passed through many generations to that needs celebrated.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo