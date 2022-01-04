ANC will support government process on state capture report

Johannesburg- The ANC has undertaken to put mechanisms in place to implement recommendations of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector.

The governing party said in a statement that it would support the government as it processes the findings of the commission, headed by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo handed the first parts of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa today.

“As ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his appearance at the Commission, the ANC called for the establishment of the Commission knowing that the organization would itself be placed under great scrutiny. The ANC maintains that the Commission is a necessary part of the broader social effort to end all forms of state capture and corruption,” the party said.

“The ANC is hopeful that the Commission’s report will detail the nature and extent of state capture and corruption, and will present recommendations that assist in taking the country forward,” the party added.

Ramaposa said the release of the first part of the report was a defining moment in the country’s effort to end corruption and restore credibility and capability of government, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

Speaking from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said there was a collective responsibility to ensure that the findings and recommendations of the commission not only marked a decisive break with the corrupt practices of the past, but that they provide the foundation for greater transparency, accountability and ethical conduct within all state institutions and across society

“As I indicated to the court, only once the final instalment has been received will it be possible to have complete sight of the report’s implications and to develop an implementation plan on the recommendations,” he said.

“Government will therefore not make pronouncements on the findings nor recommendations of the Commission’s report before having received all parts of the report and having considered all three parts of the report,” he added.

Ramaphosa said government would present an implementation plan to Parliament by June.

However, the president noted that while government was still processing the report, there was nothing preventing law enforcement agencies on acting on the findings of the commission.

“We will, however, commence with the consideration of the parts of the report as they are submitted to the Presidency, and will be putting in place appropriate mechanisms to effectively and thoroughly process the findings and recommendations. This will include engagement with all relevant departments, agencies, public entities and other stakeholders as considered necessary,” he said.

“This process, which we expect will culminate in the submission of the report and implementation plan to Parliament by the end of June 2022, does not prevent other institutions from acting within their statutory mandate on any of the findings and recommendations of the report,” he added.

