ANC takes ANC  to court over mayors

Johannesburg- Disgruntled Limpopo ANC members have applied for an urgent high court interdict to stop their provincial and national principals from appointing Vhembe and Sekhukhune district mayors who they allege were imposed on them.

They have warned that the imposition of mayoral candidates could result in political killings in the regions.

In court papers seen by Sunday World, the party’s four members, Isaiah Perseverence Mahlangu, Hazel Sibusiso Magagula, Mkhuba Rhudzani and Philip Malange, are pleading with the court to interdict the Sekhukhune ANC regional executive committee, Vhembe regional executive committee, ANC provincial executive committee, ANC national executive committee, and Limpopo MEC for Corporate Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs from appointing Stanely Ramaila as Seku-khune mayor and Nenguda Dowelani as Vhembe mayor.

They argue that the Sekhu-khune ANC had nominated four mayoral candidates in accordance with resolution number 57, which was adopted during the party’s 52nd national elective conference in Polokwane in 2007.

They say the resolution decreed the regional executive committee (REC) would nominate three candidates in order of priority to be considered for the mayoral chain and the provincial executive committee (PEC) should make a final decision based on the pool of names submitted.

According to the papers, Julia Mathebe, Maleke Mokganyetsi, David Chego and Ramaila were nominated during the REC meeting.

The aggrieved members pointed out that Ramaila was, however, eliminated from the list after the REC voted for only three names, which were submitted to the PEC.

The trio were interviewed in the presence of seven observers by five panelists appointed by the ANC NEC. The panel recommended that Mathebe be appointed mayor and Mokganyetsi was the second option.

They say, in what would split the besieged party, the ANC ignored their recommendations and imposed Ramaila, who was not even interviewed by the panelists, as mayor

In their argument, they say the same occurred in Vhembe where Mihlothi Muhlophe, Mbedzi Thinawanga and Fridah Nkodo were interviewed by the panelists after the REC recommended their names to the PEC. But the ANC imposed Nenguda as executive mayor.

They had written several letters to their principals, requesting them to desist from imposing their candidates but were ignored. They are now afraid their bosses’ lack of respect for the resolution and their preference could result in political killings.

Sunday World learnt that the council meetings in which Ramaila and Negunda were supposed to be inaugurated on Friday were postponed after fears that the disgruntled members may vote with the opposition and unseat the ANC from power if they

proceeded with Ramaila and Negunda’s imposition.

Limpopo ANC spokesperson Donald Selamolele said the members were challenging the decision of the national leadership, not that of the province.

“What the national leadership said was that lets retain these mayors on temporary basis bcause there were complaints registered by certain members and requested 30 days to investigate them before making permanent appointments. Selamolele said they were crossing fingers that disgruntled members would not vote with the opposition.

For more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author