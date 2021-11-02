VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
ANC loses two Buffalo City wards to DA

By Ashley Lechman
A vendor selling ANC (African National Congress) flags and clothes outside the registration hall for the ANC's National General Council in Durban, South Africa on 19 September 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla)

Johannesburg – The African National Congress has lost two wards it previously held in the Buffalo City Metro to its political rival, Democratic Alliance.

Despite the set back the party is set to retain all the other wards and the Metro.

ANC lost ward 3 which includes Southernwood, North End, Belgravia, Garmur Palace and parts of Oxford Road.

Ward 3 was previously held by the DA before 2016, but it was further demarcated to incorporate certain areas that could have given the ANC an upperhand during the 2016 local government elections.

Poor voter turnout in ANC strongholds within the ward could be what led to it falling back in the hands of the DA.

The party also lost ward 47 which includes Quigney, East London Central, parts of North End, East Bank Squatter Kamp and Baysville.

The DA has also retained all the five wards it previously held.

ANC went to these elections under threat of its own comrades who contested in 31 or the 50 BCM wards as independent candidates but none of them emerged victorious.

