ANC had to dig deep to pay workers outstanding salaries

Johannesburg – The ANC confirmed that long-awaited salaries have been dispersed to staffers since on Monday.

The party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said these are two of three outstanding monthly salaries.

“ANC staff have been paid for the outstanding months of October and November. We are expecting that the December salary will be paid by Wednesday,” Mabe said.

“We are hoping that in the near future we will effectively deal with the salaries issue. We must thank the treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who has been hard at work raising money to ensure staff get paid what is due to them,” he added.

Staffers at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House will now have a joyful festive season, after enduring a tormenting year without being paid for months.

At some instances, the employees had to intensify peaceful protests which lasted for month to raise their grave concerns.

The cash-stripped ANC, had to dig deeper as they raised over R200 million to settle their debts and pay its employees before the year ends.

The ANC has a salary bill of more than R12m.

The party also owes R140m in provident fund debt, as well as recurring PAYE tax debt and UIF debts.

Earlier this year in February and March, the embattled ANC struggled to pay staff salaries.

However, this was not new as the ruling party failed to make payments since last year.

On June 23, the party wrote to its employees, committing to pay salaries on July 2, and this was not fulfilled as the party failed to settle these payments.

