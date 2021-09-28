ANC employs young people to win the metros

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that over a quarter of the ANC candidates are young people, with the youngest being just 20 years of age.

“They will bring greater energy and innovation to local government, and a far deeper understanding of the needs of young people,” said Ramaphosa at the party’s preview of its candidates in Parktown North, Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa also affirmed that these young candidates will join forces with the experienced cadres “enabling us to build on the gains that have been made, learn from our mistakes and local government into a new era”.

The president also emphasised that it is vital for more than 90 percent of new voters to be under the age of 30.

He further congratulated the young candidates for taking a step towards redefining our democracy.

Furthermore, the president emphasised the party’s investment in gender equality. He stated that 50 percent of the candidates are women.

“We commend the ANC structures in those municipalities where 50 percent or more of our candidates are women,” he said.

“Our structures have been very firm, removing those with criminal records from our candidates’ lists and seeking to place capability above popularity,” Ramaphosa said.

Statement by @MYANC President, Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa at the Preview with candidates on the eve of the ANC Manifesto Launch at Emoyeni Conference Center in Parktown. #ancmanifesto #ANCLGE2021 #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/41leXmRQpy — #VoteANC (@MYANC) September 26, 2021

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu