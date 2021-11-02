VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
ANC concedes losing ground in KZN municipalities, confident on retaining eThekwini and Msunduzi

By Sandile Motha
ANC Volunteers in ward 02 & 07 (Deben) - Gamagara sub-region embarking on a door-to-door campaign encouraging voters to vote for the ANC. PICTURE @MYANC

Durban – The ruling party in KZN has attributed its poor showing in some municipalities in the province to its chaotic nomination process of ward candidates.

On Tuesday afternoon, provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the party was disappointed by their electoral decline.

“The indication is that we had some challenges because judging by the current numbers, we stand to lose some district municipalities especially in northern KZN. We attribute this to not having enough time to campaign. There were also problems during the selection of names to stand as ward councillors. We didn’t have enough time to look into their grievances,” explained Ntombela.

He however said the governing party was taking solace into the fact that indications are that they will retain both eThekwini metro and Pietermaritzburg based Msunduzi local municipality which is also KZN provincial capital.

Currently, the IFP made electoral gains in big councils such as King Cetshwayo district and uMkhanyakude. With about 17% of the votes counted in the province, ANC was leading at 44.9% followed by the IFP’s 23.4% while the DA had scored 11%.

The new kid on the block, ActionSA has also shown an impressive run clinching a ward under the KwaDukuza local municipality, on the KZN north coast.

