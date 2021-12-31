American actress Betty White dies at 99

Johannesburg- Amercia Actress Betty White has passed.

The Emmy Award winning passed just three weeks before her 100th birthday.

White passed on New Year’s Eve.

White capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America’s geriatric sweetheart.

Best known for her memorable roles on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tlyer Moore Show.

Who failed to protect Betty? — Dre (@Ontwiter4shoes) December 31, 2021

Nobody failed Betty White.

Today, Betty confronted death & said ‘it’s my time.’

Death refused, so Betty challenged Death to arm wrestle. If she won, he had to take her. Death, overconfidently, agreed.

Naturally, Betty won.

Betty always wins.

Betty is still winning. — **Sarcasio del Nuevo Año** (@SarcasmoDeMiami) December 31, 2021

Too many folks look at the end as a loss. But when you have a long & successful life like Betty did, it's not a loss, it's a well deserved ending.

Every good story deserves a good ending. And Betty said it was time to go & won her ending. — Jeddy017 (@Jeddy017) December 31, 2021

Nooooo!!! God Bless her, she was so close to reaching 100. Such sad news, she was a wonderful, wonderful woman. — Jeanette (@JeanetteEliz) December 31, 2021

Thank you Betty, for making us laugh and your extraordinary love for animals. Enjoy heaven with your beloved Alan. — Robin W (@robin_dogislove) December 31, 2021

Agree, Jeanette, such a wonderful woman. Very sad news….RIP Betty White. 💔 — Christine Wilson (@chriswilson_3) December 31, 2021

2021 just had to take one last pound of flesh, didn't it? Who's next? Christopher Lloyd? — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) December 31, 2021

She just said this "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," said the veteran actress. "It's amazing." So if she was healthy then I don’t get it. I don’t believe it yet — Abby Turner (@Abssters) December 31, 2021

She was a queen unlike none other. pic.twitter.com/mm2ve4TZCF — @𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) December 31, 2021

