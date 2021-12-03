Amanda du Pont’s husband posts scathing message to Jub Jub

Johannesburg – Amanda du Pont’s husband, Shawn Rodriques, has broken his silence on the rape allegations that his wife made against the Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub.

In an Instagram story on Rodriques page, he posted a screenshot of Amanda’s video and called Jub Jub a pig and said he can not wait for him to ‘burn in hell.’

This comes after du Pont posted an emotional video on her Instagram account on Thursday evening, claiming that Jub Jub raped her for two years.

She said that although she was in a relationship with Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, he didn’t “smash” her, but rather abused and raped her multiple times.

She also said she didn’t leave because of jealousy issues regarding Kelly Khumalo.

View the Instagram story that Rodriques posted below:

Since Amanda’s video was posted, media personality Masechaba Khumalo came forward and alleged that artist and television presenter Jub Jub has raped her too.

Khumalo, the former Metro FM presenter, said Jub Jub violated her when she was a teenager at his mother’s house in Naturena south of Joburg.

Jub Jub has since been suspended from the channel Moja Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Rodriques (@shawnrodriques)

