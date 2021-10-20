Amanda du Pont bags a role on a Netflix movie “Little Big Mouth”

Johannesburg- TV personality Amanda du Point has finally let the cat out of the bag as she has landed a Netflix leading role in a movie called “Little Big Mouth’.

Taking to Instagram, Amanda shared the news with her fans, calling it the “best” movie in which she has been involved.

“My best film yet! Mel is a single mom who lives with her son and dad. Their lives are completely changed when a rock guitarist enters their world. A feel-good romantic comedy,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Du Pont has starred in other Netflix movies such as Slay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda