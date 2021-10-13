All eyes on GQ best dressed awards this weekend

Johannesburg- A prestigious awards ceremony that has been running for the past 15 years is right around the corner.

This year’s GQ Best Dressed Awards ceremony will take place this coming Saturday where recognition will be given to some of the most fashionably sophisticated.

The awards will be held at Crystal Towers, Mall of Africa in Waterfall City and reports say these awards will focus mostly on a celebration of personal style.

To arrive on South Africa’s best-dressed list, GQ asked its readers to nominate someone (or themselves) who they believe would make the grade as GQ’s Best Dressed.

GQ Editor-in-Chief, Molife Kumona and his team welcomed the number of entries and said, “We have been pleasantly surprised by the response and the level of style from entrants. It’s good to see that South Africans have still got it going on despite more than a year of lockdowns and challenges.”

Post the closing of the nomination period, the GQ editors selected a shortlist of 10 readers who had used the hashtag and proceeded to open the line for public voting.

The winners on the night, will therefore consist of five reader-voted winners with the balance selected by a panel of judges consisting of GQ’s editors and past winners.

Explaining what it takes to make the GQ Best Dressed list, Kumona said, “it’s all about personal style and how it’s a part of your everyday life, not only for one event or one moment. We are looking for someone who lives with style and is its very essence. Each of the winners chosen will have a unique and authentic style, which is what GQ Best Dressed is all about.”

Scottish Leader, the official drinks partner, will be launching their Dramatique cocktail theatre at the event.

Previous winners of the awards have been rapper Cassper Nyovest, sports star Siya Kolisi, entertainer DJ Tira, and actor Vuyo Dabula among others.

Coceka Magubeni