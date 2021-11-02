All eyes on Gauteng’s hotly contested metros

Johannesburg- As the counting of votes continues around the country, political pundits are keenly watching Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub..

The ANC was still leading in Gauteng with more than 630 000 votes that had been counted at 5.39pm on Tuesday, and hot on its trail is the DA with more than 515 000. The EFF are at more than 215 000 with the new kid on the block, ActionSA, at 117 000 plus.

In the hotly contested Gauteng metros, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, the DA was still leading the pack with 39.95% where it has secured more than 41 000 votes in the Jacaranda City. While in Joburg, the ANC was taking number one lead with 34.21% followed by the DA with 25.9% of votes counted and in third place was ActionSA at 17.54%.

Ekurhuleni votes are also interesting with the ANC and DA at over 30% of counted votes. The ANC is leading the pack with 36.85% of votes counted, while DA is at 30.8%. EFF is third at 13.26%.

Observers and political parties’ representatives watching the results at the Gauteng Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Alberton, Ekurhuleni said that they were waiting in anticipation to see how South Africans have voted.

DA’s party liason committee representative in Gauteng, Khume Ramulifho said, “We are hoping for the best in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, as it is clear that our voters had voted for the DA with the hope of having these two cities governed by the DA.

“I am happy on how we are doing things in Tshwane and Midvaal, as we are still leading the pack. This is the result of the good governance we have been providing our people in these municipalities.”

AIC representative at the Gauteng ROC, Sivuyile Ngodwana said he was disappointed that some decided to stay away and not vote.

His party was a force to be reckoned with in 2016 after it had gone into coalition with the ANC in Ekurhuleni.

“It is truly disappointing that our people had chosen to stay back and not come through to exercise their right to vote. Voter turnout was a complete problem,” said Ngodwana.

Sunday World

Author



Bongani Mdakane