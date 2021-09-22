Al Ahly President orders salary cuts for players and coaching staff following defeat in Super Cup

REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
By Coceka Magubeni
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 21: Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane during the Al Ahly press conference at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg- Recently South Africans were celebrating Percy Tau’s move to Al Ahly but the situation has taken a turn at the Egyptian club.

Tau signed a four-year contract with the African team, that is coached by another South African, Pitso Mosimane.

The celebratory mood didn’t last long because after the team was fined 300 000 Egyptian pounds by the club’s boss. The total equates to R282 897.

This comes after the defeat in the Egyptian Super Cup, losing to El-Gaish (3-2) on penalties last night.

Reports say the boss of the club, Mahmound El Khatib, announced that the team’s salaries will be deducted because of this loss.

Most football fans feel the boss at Al Ahly is not appreciative of the fact that Mosimane won the Egyptian Cup in December 2020.

Football fans have different views about this, and these are a few of their comments on Twitter:

 

 

 

