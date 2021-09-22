Al Ahly President orders salary cuts for players and coaching staff following defeat in Super Cup

Johannesburg- Recently South Africans were celebrating Percy Tau’s move to Al Ahly but the situation has taken a turn at the Egyptian club.

Tau signed a four-year contract with the African team, that is coached by another South African, Pitso Mosimane.

The celebratory mood didn’t last long because after the team was fined 300 000 Egyptian pounds by the club’s boss. The total equates to R282 897.

This comes after the defeat in the Egyptian Super Cup, losing to El-Gaish (3-2) on penalties last night.

Reports say the boss of the club, Mahmound El Khatib, announced that the team’s salaries will be deducted because of this loss.

Most football fans feel the boss at Al Ahly is not appreciative of the fact that Mosimane won the Egyptian Cup in December 2020.

Football fans have different views about this, and these are a few of their comments on Twitter:

I can't wait for Pitso Mosimane to l get fired by Al Ahly and Him & Percy Tau coming to Kaizer Chiefs 🤞🏼😂😂 surely its only a matter of time🔥🔥🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/cZ1pAIh31b — Blahk_Wolf (@Blahk_Wolf) September 22, 2021

Why are South Africans happy and chanting to the possibility of Pitso being fired by Al Ahly ?? 😷😢.. Lena botse lena le mathata, aowa! pic.twitter.com/XrcInxDe26 — MooN™《🌟》 (@MansOpinions) September 22, 2021

Entlek what the Al Ahly boss did was actually right… Kaizer Motaung must implement it too. These Kaizer Chiefs players they lose the most important games then they go home as if nothing happened while fans have spent their last cents to go to stadium. They should be fined too! — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) September 22, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni