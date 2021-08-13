AKA puts the brakes on The Braai Show With Cass

Johannesburg – Drama surrounding the Braaishow continues after the SABC has been ordered to stop The Braai Show With Cass over the interlectual property rights.

The second season of the show was scheduled for next month with rapper Cassper Nyovest as the new presenter, but sadly it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.

This comes after AKA served the SABC with a legal letter demanding that they stop the scheduled airing of the show.

The letter revealed that AKA was not consulted for approval as co-owner and executive producer of the show.

According to the letter the producers made an offer and signed Cassper without AKA’s approval.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

AKA is demanding “a 50% entitlement, as a joint copyright owner, to all the proceeds received in relation to the show. This includes, but is not limited to, proceeds from the channel, i.e the SABC, Sponsorship, brand, or otherwise concerned, and in relation to the furtherance and/or promotion of the show and also appropriate credit as the executive producer of the show.”

The SABC has been given 48 hours to respond to AKA’s demands.

According to the letter, failure to adhere within the given time will leave the rapper with no choice but to “obtain interim relief on an urgent basis pending a decision from the arbitrator as he is entitled to in accordance with Clause 15.3 of the Primary Agreement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

Also read:

Cassper Nyovest accused on Twitter for making Mpura and Killer Kau’s deaths about himself

Watch: DJ Lady Du in tears as she pays tribute to Mpura and Killer Kau

“Nandi cheated on me with female employee” Lion King star Lebo M claims

Pearl Thusi’s love interest revealed as they plan to tie the knot

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba