AKA drops a joint album with Costa Titch

Johannesburg – South African rapper AKA has released his latest album titled, You’re Welcome today.

It is a joint album with Costa Titch.

The duo rap first dropped the “Super Soft” single and fans thought it was a once-off thing, but the two musicians continued to work on an album together.

The “You’re Welcome” album has his fans raving about his talent on Twitter.

One of the songs named “Yizo Yizo” seems to be the most loved as it has been trending on Twitter.

AKA had last released an album called “Touch My Blood” in 2018.

Here is what The Megacy fans said on Twitter:

Thought the tag had to do with the real #YizoYizo but anyways the record is nice🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/RqE1enjroJ — 🤕meme collector🤕 (@JayRaps4) September 10, 2021

AKA is currently fighting the Cake Media production company and believes that the show should not be airing as it is his brainchild.

“It is clear to me that the continued exploitation of the creative industry in this industry will see no end,” he said.

