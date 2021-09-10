REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

AKA drops a joint album with Costa Titch

By Anelisa Sibanda
AKA and Costa Titch drop a joint album called 'You're Welcome.'

Johannesburg – South African rapper AKA has released his latest album titled, You’re Welcome today.

It is a joint album with Costa Titch.

The duo rap first dropped the “Super Soft” single and fans thought it was a once-off thing, but the two musicians continued to work on an album together.

The “You’re Welcome” album has his fans raving about his talent on Twitter.

One of the songs named “Yizo Yizo” seems to be the most loved as it has been trending on Twitter.

AKA had last released an album called “Touch My Blood” in 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

Here is what The Megacy fans said on Twitter: 

AKA is currently fighting the Cake Media production company and believes that the show should not be airing as it is his brainchild.

“It is clear to me that the continued exploitation of the creative industry in this industry will see no end,” he said.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news inSouth Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Popular Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.