AKA and Nadia fuel dating rumours

Love is in the air and hearts are melting once again in celebville.

With just a few days since the end of the month of love, rappers Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Nadia Nakai have come out to share visuals of them smooching.

This after months of fans speculating that the duo is romantically involved, judging by the snaps of locations they posted on social media.

On Wednesday night, the couple posted mini-video of Nadia sitting on AKA’s lap. The video was captioned “MEGA 2 MEGA”.

Kiernan and Nadia should be left alone. These are two adults trying to live their best lives under circumstances. If anything, we must be all aware by now that life is too short and we don't have much time as we must've thought. "U-Bragga ungowethu! Siyavuma!" — The Iron Duke (Unruly) 💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) March 4, 2022

AKA & Nadia 😭😍🖤

I’m here for ALL of it !! pic.twitter.com/PlGsYCOSPi — GASH1🧘🏽‍♀️ (@MsNash_) March 4, 2022

Love is a beautiful thing.💍❤

AKA x Nadia Nakai ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/YNoDiFkDJO — .🤴. (@RorisangN_) March 4, 2022

The moment I saw this chemistry… I knew it something was going to go down at point..

Nadia AKA pic.twitter.com/aFNhja8wFB — Francis FNEEZY (@JustLiamLeeds) March 4, 2022

