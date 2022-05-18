Ailing former Bosasa boss ordered back in court in July

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi’s fraud and corruption case was on Wednesday postponed to July 12 after the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge heard that the accused would be examined by an independent pulmonologist on Thursday.

Agrizzi was arrested in 2020 alongside former ANC MP Vincent Smith. It is alleged that Smith received kickbacks from Agrizzi, on behalf of Bosasa, in exchange for political influence. Their cases have since been separated, though, because of Agrizzi’s ill-health and his repeated no-show at court.

The last time the case was before the court in April, Agrizzi’s legal team had been expected to move an application to have the magistrate rule that it was being delayed unreasonably.

Testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in 2019, Agrizzi threw several politicians under the bus when he alleged that they received money and gifts from Bosasa.

Bosasa specialised in providing services to the government, most notably prison services. The company, which has been in liquidation since February 2019, is now called African Global Operations.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author