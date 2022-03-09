AfriForum mulls taking Mbalula to court

AfriForum, which wants an extension of the grace period for the renewal of driver’s licences, plans to take Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to court.

On Monday Mbalula said there will not be an extension beyond the end of March despite a backlog of half a million licence renewals. AfriForum blames the government for the backlog, saying the department is failing the citizens.

The government, on the other side, puts the blame on Covid-19 pandemic and the licence card machines that had not been repaired.

The civil society group has sent a letter of demand to the Transport Department.

Said AfriForum: “Members of the public are frankly fed up with the department’s feeble excuses for its shocking standards of service delivery. AfriForum will continue to apply pressure on the Department of Transport to fulfil its responsibility of providing proper service delivery.”

The group also stated that no one should be punished for driving without a valid licence.

