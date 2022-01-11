Advocate Dali Mpofu joins Zandile Mafe’s legal team

Johannesburg- Advocate Dali Mpofu has made an appearance at the Cape Town magistrate court today, joining the legal team of the accused parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe.

Mafe who is accused of setting parliament alight is making his second court appearance in court today and is said to go on a hunger strike if he is kept in custody for long.

“He doesn’t understand how a state that never fed him when he was on the streets is now so keen to feed him. He believes he has been made a scapegoat,” said Mpofu.

Zandile Mafe represented by Adv Dali Mpofu, Thuli Madonsela must be going nuts 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ahh Qhelukondlalelwa (@CalcioDiAngolo) January 11, 2022

Adv Dali Mpofu doing what he does better for Zandile Mafe🙏 — lleko❄ (@llekoc) January 11, 2022

Dali Mpofu has joined the defense I wonder how many life sentences Zandile Mafe will get now 😥 — 🐯 (@ATOMIC_KAI) January 11, 2022

One thing about Dali Mpofu he will be the chosen legal representative. — Masedi (@saydis_) January 11, 2022

Mafe's fate is doomed as Dali Mpofu joins his legal team. — Jon Gericke (@JonGericke) January 11, 2022

I used to like Adv Dali Mpofu, now he is politicizing everything he is doing. — Monna Wa Senganga (@SengangaWa) January 11, 2022

