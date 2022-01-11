REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Advocate Dali Mpofu joins Zandile Mafe’s legal team

By Coceka Magubeni
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 8: Advocate Dali Mpofu during a hearing on the immediate release of the Marikana report on June 8, 2015 at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. According to Advocate Dali Mpofu, the legal representative of the victims of the Marikana massacre, the families don’t trust President Jacob Zuma’s promise to release to them promise the report into the deaths of 44 miners who died during a strike in August 2012. Mpfou is pushing for the report to be released immediately. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Herman Verwey)

Johannesburg- Advocate Dali Mpofu has made an appearance at the Cape Town magistrate court today, joining the legal team of the accused parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe.

Mafe who is accused of setting parliament alight is making his second court appearance in court today and is said to go on a hunger strike if he is kept in custody for long.

“He doesn’t understand how a state that never fed him when he was on the streets is now so keen to feed him. He believes he has been made a scapegoat,” said Mpofu.

