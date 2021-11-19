VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Adele’s 30 album leaves fans in their feels

By Anelisa Sibanda
Adele. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg- The wait is finally over, Adele has dropped her long-anticipated album titled 30.

The singer dropped a teaser song ‘Easy on me’ last month.

The album is centred around her divorce from Simon Konecki.

The Easy On Me hitmaker has taken fans through her love life and divorce using her music.

The album left fans in their feels, with many saying they can relate to her music.

Taking to her Instagram, Adele wrote, “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrappers myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up,” she wrote.

Take a look at some of the comments from her fans on social media below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

 

