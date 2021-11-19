Adele’s 30 album leaves fans in their feels

Johannesburg- The wait is finally over, Adele has dropped her long-anticipated album titled 30.

The singer dropped a teaser song ‘Easy on me’ last month.

The album is centred around her divorce from Simon Konecki.

The Easy On Me hitmaker has taken fans through her love life and divorce using her music.

The album left fans in their feels, with many saying they can relate to her music.

Taking to her Instagram, Adele wrote, “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrappers myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up,” she wrote.

Take a look at some of the comments from her fans on social media below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

the entire album is a masterpiece but the three song stretch of Oh My God, Can I Get It, and I Drink Wine??? god tier #Adele pic.twitter.com/YzA4FcmsR4 — elton jawn💫 (@rehema_muruthi) November 19, 2021

This album is so different from her previous works. I see why she chose EOM as the lead single. That’s the most “typical Adele” song and y’all TRIED IT talking about “she always does the same thing” #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/GcENc2UY9X — TO BE LOVED STAN (@CAKEheaux) November 19, 2021

Hold On is the one ADELE #Adele pic.twitter.com/VeOzL9w3o4 — Hassan Chammout (@ChammoutHassan) November 19, 2021

me going from my little love to cry your heart out #Adele pic.twitter.com/0FANbsOTsw — cebastian blot (@cebastianbt) November 19, 2021

not adele’s new album making me wanna get a divorce when im not even married #adele30 pic.twitter.com/YDMALzTPcq — ✩ (@gagasyuyi) November 19, 2021

my friends picking me up after listening to 30 #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/Xi4igaoE0A — cebastian blot (@cebastianbt) November 19, 2021

Absolute perfection I will be obsessed with this album for a long time, Can I Get It is my favourite so far #Adele30 — Ry (@Iolryan) November 19, 2021

this is so relatable im crying #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/pJ4Jqm5A6C — adri🧣faith in the future era (@alwaysaadoreyou) November 19, 2021

I forgot who's bringing Justin Bieber to South Africa but can they bring Adele too? #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/FG2PD2Cm1T — ntokozo n💉. (@enteekaay) November 19, 2021

