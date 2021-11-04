VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Actress Phindile Gwala leaving Imbewu

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- It looks like the end of an acting journey is on the doorstep for a popular South African actress.

Phindile Gwala who plays the role of Fikile on the television soapie Imbewu, has allegedly been fired.

Reports say that the producers of the show that airs on eTV, struck her character off because of her craft competence.

It is said that the producers felt that her talent is not what the showrunners expected out of her.

Gwala’s character is currently sick according to the show’s storyline and is going through many challenges.

It was revealed that the new producers of the show were not impressed with her acting skills and decided to let her character go.

It is still unclear at this point, whether she will leave the show through her character being killed as she is sick or she will leave because she is related to her fiance on the show.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content


Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes