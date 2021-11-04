Actress Phindile Gwala leaving Imbewu

Johannesburg- It looks like the end of an acting journey is on the doorstep for a popular South African actress.

Phindile Gwala who plays the role of Fikile on the television soapie Imbewu, has allegedly been fired.

Reports say that the producers of the show that airs on eTV, struck her character off because of her craft competence.

It is said that the producers felt that her talent is not what the showrunners expected out of her.

Gwala’s character is currently sick according to the show’s storyline and is going through many challenges.

It was revealed that the new producers of the show were not impressed with her acting skills and decided to let her character go.

It is still unclear at this point, whether she will leave the show through her character being killed as she is sick or she will leave because she is related to her fiance on the show.

Same here, I never looked at her the same way ever again…. — Sethu Yekeni (@simlysesh) November 4, 2021

Aibo wangidina lapho😩😩🤞her reaction was just a huuuuuuuuge turn off,kwathi angizisakaze phansi — uSisanda🌸 (@SiisandaMabaso) November 4, 2021

I hope she focuses on other things though because acting is just not her thing.🤭 — Buhle💞💗 (@Mabongilesi) November 3, 2021

Honestly! 80-90% of them,they’re sooo boring to watch,probably why I don’t watch none of these Southy things,yheyi abakwazi uactor tu — NakaPlumpy😍😍😍 (@ThatZeeZee) November 4, 2021

