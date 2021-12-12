Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu loses his leg to gangrene

Johannesburg – Award-winning actor Israel Matseke-Zulu, who played Don in Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela Gomora, has had his leg amputated.

Matseke-Zulu, pictured, has been open about his struggle with gangrene, which led him to ask to exit the award-winning telenovela because of his health as he was struggling to get around on set.

The actor, who spoke briefly to Sunday World on Friday, confirmed that he was recuperating after the operation on his right leg. Last month, in a statement issued by his management company Orange and Ice Management, the Yizo Yizo star said the gangrene “had rendered him semi-crippled”.

A source said he had the operation at a Sandton hospital about two weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Matseke-Zulu (@israelmatsekezulu)

Interestingly, Gomora has paid a subtle but moving tribute to Matseke-Zulu in its storyline with Teddy (Sicelo Buthelezi), who plays his son in the TV drama, polishing his shoes as a way of dealing with his grief.

Another mole revealed that the producers were toying with the idea of bringing his character back next year, as soon as he makes full recovery.

“Without a doubt, the man is a legend and Gomora needs him,” said the source. “He has the full and unwavering support of his family and friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Matseke-Zulu (@israelmatsekezulu)

Also read:

Sad news for Gomora fans: Actor Israel Moketse-Zulu is leaving the show

Israel Matseke Zulu says his disease was the real reason why he left Gomora

Shwashwi: We will miss Gomora star Israel Matseke Zulu

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author