Abdul Khoza’s acting skills on The Wife sees fans left in awe

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- The Wife has again left many fans in awe.

Abdul is this week’s favourite actor.

Fans cannot stop raving about his acting skills and say that he kills every role that’s given to him.

Khoza plays the role of Nqoba, one of the eight Zulu brothers.

Take a look at what some fans had to say about the character below on Twitter: 

 

 

 

 

