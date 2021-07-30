A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Johannesburg – Following the death of one of Africa’s brightest stars, Shona Ferguson, we take a look back on the mogul’s illustrious career.

Shona was born and brought up in Gaborone, Botswana.

He began his career in 1992 as a club DJ at The Palace Hotel Night Club in Lesotho.

Shona got his big break playing the character of Ace on Generations.

He then went on to play the character of Dr. Lebua on the popular soapie, Muvhango.

Later on, Shona was cast as Itumeleng Tladi in M-Net’s soap opera The Wild. In this show that aired from 2011 until 2013.

He, along with wife Connie Ferguson, established Ferguson Films and both starred on their film production’s first series Rockville.

He starred as JB from 2013 to its final episode in 2016.

He also starred on 2014’s The Gift, a Ferguson Films series.

Shona cemented himself as a great actor when he entered the set of The Queen, playing the character of Jerry Maake.

Shona and his wife Connie, launched the television company Ferguson Films in 2010.

The company produced the very first drama series for DSTV’s pay channel, Mzansi Magic.

The hit drama continued to have successful seasons later on launching many stars into the SA entertainment industry.

The power couple also set up the Ferguson Foundation.

The Ferguson Foundation is a program dedicated to supporting future industry leaders by empowering them in business, education, and film. Founded by the legendary duo, Connie and Shona Ferguson.

