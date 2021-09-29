A few tips to help single mothers cope

Johannesburg – An international study by Marripedia has found that children raised by single mothers were up to seven times more likely to be financially vulnerable than those raised in married families, and those single mother-headed families had a significantly lower net worth than that of married parents, step-families and even single fathers.

Closer to home, recent research demonstrates the impact of unforeseen events on single moms, with the Momentum/Unisa Household Financial Wellness Insights revealing that women were hardest hit by lockdown, with more than a million losing their jobs or unable to work.

Here are a few tips to help single moms take control of their finances:

It all starts with a plan:

As a single mom with a lot on her plate, there is probably not much anyone can teach you about multi-tasking, ball-juggling, or planning with military precision.

All you need to do is to apply that same focus to your finances.

Draw up a monthly budget with your income and expenses listed.

The amount by which your income exceeds your expenses, if any, is the amount you can afford to save.

Next, define your savings in terms of short-, medium- and long-term goals.

You might want to take the kids on holiday somewhere, as an example of a short-term goal, while a medium- to the long-term goal might be to save for your child’s education.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World