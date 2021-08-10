A dream wedding and new house for Powerball Plus R17m winner

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba, has announced that the PowerBall Plus winner who bagged over R17 Million has come forward to claim his winnings, from the draw that took place on Tuesday 27 July 2021.

The winning ticket was purchased just hours before the draw took place at Super Spar, Silver Oaks Crossing Centre in Pretoria.

The winner spent R105 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method to select the winning numbers of 01, 12, 36, 38, 41, and PowerBall number 07.

Speaking to the National Operator, Ithuba, the 47-year old Electrician said “A couple of days after the draw I decided to check my PowerBall ticket when I realised that I had matched all six numbers, I immediately checked on the National Lottery website to see how many other players had won the PowerBall Plus jackpot. To my surprise, there was only one lucky winner and at that very moment I knew, I was that one lucky winner.

“I’m currently building a house for my family, I will use the winnings to complete the building and furnishing of our family home. My fiancé and I are getting married in December, a portion of the winnings will go towards our dream wedding and honeymoon, most probably at an exotic location once the pandemic is over. I also plan on investing and buying shares in a telecommunications company with the balance of my winnings.”

Ithuba Ceo, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “A huge congratulations to our latest PowerBall Multi-Millionaire, we are excited that we have yet another big jackpot winner this year. Ithuba, offers winners of R50 000 and above trauma counseling and extensive financial advice. The advisory services are to help our winners deal with the life-changing moments they experience and to assist our winners with their financial planning”, said Mabuza.

The winner added, “As a father of two young kids, I want to ensure that they have a good life and receive the best oppurtunities.”

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World