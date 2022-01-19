Vuma FM presenter Lungi Magwaza is making big moves

Johannesburg- Popular Vuma FM presenter, pastor, life coach, author, and businesswoman, Lungi Magwaza is also known as Lungi M is making big moves.

Magwaza recently made waves with her new reality series dubbed Mntase on DStv’s Mzansi Wethu.

The show features real-life stories of siblings (blood-related or chosen family) whose feuds have left their families to stage an intervention as a last resort.

An excited Magwaza said she was happy about this new development in her career and about the show.

“The show will no doubt get tongues wagging. It is gritty, hard-hitting, and is sure to strike a chord in viewers. It is also very emotional,” said Magwaza.

Newly appointed Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi, said Mntase was part of the impressive selection of topical, informative and entertainment shows that would define weekend viewing on Mzansi Magic.

“We’re excited to start the new year not only with programming our viewers love but with new shows and a revamped Saturday night schedule. As a channel, we are proud to keep producing content that is relatable for our viewers.”

“Saturday nights are hugely popular times for viewers to tune in, and we are excited to bring something to them that will shake things up and continue to capture the attention of our audiences,” she said.

She further revealed that the station had added a new slot of exclusive content for the DStv Access viewers.

Catch Mntase on Mzansi Wethu DStv Channel 161 every Saturday night.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author