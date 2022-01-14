REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
6 inmates escape while on their way to court

By Somaya Stockenstroom
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 30: Prisoners at the Pretoria Central Prison in Pretoria, South Africa on April 30, 2012. (Photo by Gallo Images / Franco Megannon)

Johannesburg- Like scenes out of a Hollywood movie, a police truck transporting prisoners was ambushed by three men who pulled up in a silver Audi.

Six inmates escaped from the truck while en route to Court in Vosloorus.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said in a statement that five of the six men were due at Court for cases of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The sixth suspect was to make his first appearance regarding a shoplifting case.

The accused are: Nkululeko Nkomo, Robert Hlatshwayo, Thulani Dube, Augustine Moyo and Mbongiseni Mkandla.

