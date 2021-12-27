2021’s new Amapiano artists who made it to the top

Johannesburg- The AmaPiano genre has been doing so well in the music industry, it is safe to say it has taken over most of the music genres.

This year, we got to see new talents, who made the country dance until they dropped.

Take a look at some of your favourite new artists below:

Young Stunna- Stunna has to be the biggest thing that happened to the genre.

The Adiwele hitmaker has and is still making people dance.

Stunna was fortunate enough to collaborate with the likes of Kabza De Small, Big Zulu and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Stunna (@youngstunna_rsa)

2. SirThrill- The Nomathemba hitmaker has made it big in the industry.

Thrill started trending from just a video clip and later on, he was on our music platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIR_TRILLSA (@sir_trillsa)

3.Cooper Pabi- Whose real name is Paballo Mothapo got everyone on their feet.

The star is known for her Isiphithiphithi song, which everyone was dancing to in the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paballo Basetsana Mothapo🤌🏾🇿🇦 (@cooper_pabi)

4. Musa Appreciate Makamu, Musa Keys to his fans, seems to have it all.

The voice, the fashion sense, the looks and the charm.

Musa Keys has produced multiple chart-topping hits such as Samarian boy, Vula Mlomo and Possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYO SZN🌐 (@musakeys)

