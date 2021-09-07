An officer for the Brooklyn Police Department have since told AFP that Williams was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn by a family member.

Michael has been praised for his role in gritty thriller The Wire, where he played a gay armed robber who specialized in holding up drug dealers.

The HBO series became one of the most popular shows on television and ran through five seasons from 2002 until 2008.

Michael is also well known for featuring in the famous documentary 12 years a slave which did exceptionally well worldwide.