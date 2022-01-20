Matric Results: Class of 2021 sees female learners excel

Johannesburg – The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga has announced the matric results of the class of 2021 on Thursday evening.

These pupils were badly affected my Covid-19 as it hit them for a consecutive of 2 years.

However, the class of 2021 managed to obtain a whooping 76.4 percent, with an improvement of 0.2 percent.

According to the statement released by the department, there were seventy seven thousand, two hundred and fifty (77 250) more girls than boys, who enrolled for the 2021 NSC examinations – an improvement of 7.4% from 2020; and there were seventy four thousand, two hundred and forty seven (74 247) more girls than boys, who actually wrote the 2021 NSC examinations – an improvement of 11.4% from 2020.

“Overall, there were two hundred and ninety seven thousand, one hundred and fifty two(297 152) girls, who passed the 2021 NSC exams – an improvement of 21.4% from 2020; and two hundred and forty thousand, five hundred and thirty five (240 535) boys, who passed the 2021 NSC exams – an improvement of 22.5% from 2020. When translated into percentages, this represents 76.4% girls, and 76.4% boys, who passed the 2021 NSC examinations – parity of the highest order.”

More girls than boys achieved Bachelor and Diploma passes; thus more girls than boys are eligible to study at Higher Education Institutions.

Also more girls than boys passed with distinctions. These distinctions include critical subjects, such as Accounting, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics, and Physical Science.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author