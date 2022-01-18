Court ruling to publish matric results causes a stir

Johannesburg- The Pretoria High court on Tuesday overruled the Basic Department’s decision to not have matric results published on any media platforms.

The results were meant not to be published due to the POPI act.

AfriForum, Maroela Media and served court papers on Friday (14 January) to oppose the Department of Basic Education’s sudden decision not to publish the 2021 matric results in the media on an urgent basis in court.

The decision has left many divided in South Africa, with some happy that the results will be published, while others feel the results should not be published.

Take a look at what some South Africans had to say about the decision on Twitter, below:

Matric Results will be published in newspapers though there is a POPIA ACT signed by Ramaphosa to prohibit such amendments. Now we know which race is Governing South Africa. — Nathi 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Nkosinathi_99) January 18, 2022

I wanted my results published.. It's a tradition. Why wasn't POPIA introduced with the other years — DamnCam (@Beyoncesburner_) January 18, 2022

We had our matric results posted before we knew what a POPIA was. It's not a big deal iust like it wasn't for us😐😐 pic.twitter.com/Uh7Orzrwy7 — ZULU Cantona👑🇿🇦 (@MjekeUTD) January 18, 2022

turns out results will still be released in newspaper regardless of POPIA… suppose it is in public interest to know which schools are excelling and which are not? but surely you could just use stats instead of names, like say 159students got B 40 got D and 3got H and 3Failed https://t.co/StCg8MwXVy — Tania (@tania_tweetz) January 18, 2022

So Basically, Department of Basic Education wanted to hide statistics with POPIA.. Angie will be replaced for sure — Grootman_Sma (@uSma_nga) January 18, 2022

The purpose of POPIA is to prevent individuals being easily identifiable by information that is unique to said individuals. If the DOE can publish matric results without compromising anonymity, then I guess this is how we got to the interdict? — Mpho Mogale (@_Mpho_Mogale) January 18, 2022

I'm totally confused by the high court ruling that matric results may be published despite POPIA. That Act will be dead and buried after this ruling. — Patriot: put SA first 🇿🇦 (@Patriot06247251) January 18, 2022

So the POPIA only applies in some situations and not others. White ppl are in charge period. — Jayson Ledwaba🇿🇦🇬🇭 (@King_Jalala) January 18, 2022

