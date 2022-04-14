Woman behind Connie Ferguson’s showstopper wedding gowns revealed

Every time Connie Ferguson throws on a wedding dress, it’s a breathtaking moment.

She left mouths gaping when she married her late husband Shona Ferguson, as well as when she renewed her vows on their 10th anniversary.

But her most stunning look has to be this week, when she tied the knot to her on-screen husband Hector Sebata on The Queen.

On Wednesday, the actress revealed that the “GOAT” behind all these looks is a woman called Birgit “Biji” Gibbs of Biji la Maison.

“The love and respect I have for Biji is beyond. All three dresses were made in record time, but Harriet’s dress takes the cup. She made it from concept to finish in three weeks,” she wrote on her social media account.

Biji is a professional fashion designer who has been in the fashion industry since 1990. She designs custom-tailored wedding gowns, celebrity couture, and special occasion gowns.

She has also made gowns for reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray of the Philippines, and was the brains behind most of Zozibini Tunzi’s dresses when she was Miss Universe.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author