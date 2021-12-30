REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Where to spend New Year’s Eve

By Nompilo Zulu
themarabiclub. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – 2021 has finally come to an end, it is time to cross over to the new year. On New Year’s Eve 2021, there’s a lot going on in Johannesburg.

The city of gold has some fantastic venues which are hosting New Year’s events & parties & this year, find them below:

1. Marabi Club in Maboneng 

2. Altitude Beach in Fourways

3. R55 Chillout in Centurion 

 

4. Recharge Braai Lounge in Midrand

5. The Sands in Sandton

