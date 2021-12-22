Twitter trends from 2021: Pearl Modiadie, Spiderman, Somizi and so much more

Johannesburg – Many ladies participated in the #silhoutte challenge, which showed off all their sexy bits behind a red filter.

The trend soon turned sour as some desperate fools found a way to remove the filter, leaving nothing to hide.

February

It all came tumbling down when a certain businessman demolished his girlfriend’s fancy house that he claimed to have built because she broke up with him. The house cost a whopping R7-million.

March

A female prison warden and an inmate recorded themselves doing the deed at Ncome

Correctional Service facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

The social media screen grabs shocked Mzansi.

April

As the cost of living went up even further, Mzansi reckoned we could buy the

R15 000 little car dubbed the Bajaj Qute – which they said one could buy for R150 a month.

But it actually retails for R70 000 and up.

May

The infamous Spiderman came to our shores. He was attending every kiddies party dancing to amapiano tunes and stealing the spotlight from the birthday boy/girl.

But he took things too far when he was seen dancing suggestively with women at groove spots.

June

Pearl Modiadie opened up about the alleged sexual harassment at Metro FM after Sunday World published the story.

She tweted: “… it finally gave me the courage to speak out.”

July

Award-winning producer Lebo M reveals that his 14-month-old son was sodomised before being left to drown in 2003.

A family member Tshepo Mboni confirmed the existence of the autopsy report.

August

The union of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung crumbled with revelations about their sexual life, and Mohale taking pictures of Kimberley’s Big Hole, which Mzansi interpreted in their own way.

September

Rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena loses a lucrative vodka endorsement deal after posting with a beer brand on her social media platform.

She did not read the fine print of her contract.

October

Telenovela The Queen actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza was arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident in northern Joburg.

November

Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize is conferred with an honorary doctorate by Good Shepherd College of Religion, Culture and Training. It turns out the degree is bogus.

December

Jub Jub was taken off air as the host of reality show Uyajola 9/9 following allegations by Amanda du Pont, Masechaba Khumalo and two other women that he raped them.

